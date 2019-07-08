News
7 Drownings Reported In Oklahoma Lakes Over Past Week
Oklahoma has now seen seven different drownings in the past ten days.
State troopers say the body of a 4-year-old Edmond girl was pulled from Lake Eufaula Sunday.
Investigators said the girl disappeared from her home around 11 a.m. Her body was found about 20 feet from the shore line two hours later.
Troopers also said a 4-year-old Oklahoma City boy who drowned at Lake Murray, near Ardmore Saturday, was jumping in the water with his cousins. Police said when he came to the surface, he was not breathing.
Family members performed CPR until help arrived, however the boy died at the hospital.
These young victims are just two of five people who drowned over the busy July 4th weekend across the state.
State troopers said the other five drownings happened at Lake Altus, Lake Ellsworth near Lawton, and a second drowning at Lake Murray. There was also two deaths at Turner Falls, bringing the total to eight drowning deaths at Turner Falls since 2016.