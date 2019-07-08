Family members performed CPR until help arrived, however the boy died at the hospital.

These young victims are just two of five people who drowned over the busy July 4th weekend across the state.

State troopers said the other five drownings happened at Lake Altus, Lake Ellsworth near Lawton, and a second drowning at Lake Murray. There was also two deaths at Turner Falls, bringing the total to eight drowning deaths at Turner Falls since 2016.

Troopers also said a 4-year-old Oklahoma City boy who drowned at Lake Murray, near Ardmore Saturday, was jumping in the water with his cousins. Police said when he came to the surface, he was not breathing.