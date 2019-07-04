Yukon Unveils New Mobile Museum Honoring Veterans
YUKON, Oklahoma - Members of the Yukon Veterans Museum are unveiling a museum of wheels at the city’s Fourth of July Celebration.
Around 20,000 people to attend this year’s Freedom Fest celebration and museum founder and curator Rick Cacini said the response has been overwhelming.
“I’ve already had principals call me, they want to get on the list to come see them,” Cacini said. “I’ve got retirement homes already on the list. This thing is like a balloon going straight up.”
With artifacts dating back to WWI, there is only so much that can fit into the trailer. Cacini and Yukon City Manager James Crosby said plans are already in the works for a larger trailer.
“We are honoring all veterans from all ages. Last night we had people from WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War. They all couldn’t believe it,” Cacini said.
He hopes the wheelchair accessible trailer helps veterans reconnect with their pasts and inspires young people to honor and respect military service.
The mobile display is just a small slice of what the full museum has to offer at 1010 West Main Street in Yukon.