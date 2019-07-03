"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a press release Wednesday.

The film is expected to be released in 2020, featuring music from the original 1989 animated classic, as well as new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.