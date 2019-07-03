News
Norman Police Asking Public's Help Identifying Women Accused Of Stealing Dog
Two women are accused of stealing a dog from its home in Norman, police said.
The incident happened on June 26 in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue. The dog's owner said two women went to the residence and knocked on the front door.
The dog, a Yorkshire terrier, went to the door and the women took the dog, the homeowner said.
Anyone with information about the women are asked to call the Norman police at 405-366-5261. Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.