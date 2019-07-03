Pauls Valley Couple Face Child Sex Crime Charges Involving 2-Year-Old, Unborn Child
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma attorney general and a U.S. district attorney have announced new charges against a Pauls Valley couple in a child sex crimes case.
Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office says Gerrad Coddington, 25, and Christina Nelson-Coddington, 29, are now facing first degree rape, child abuse and conspiracy charges in addition to the numerous counts previously filed in late June, which included manufacturing child pornography, lewd acts with a minor and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, among others.
The office alleges the two beat, handcuffed and raped a 2-year-old girl and conspired to commit incest with their unborn child.
“Children are among the most vulnerable and defenseless in our society and crimes against them will never be tolerated by my office,” AG Hunter said. “We will also ensure those who commit these types of crimes are held accountable and punished to the full extent of the law.”
United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, Timothy Downing, charged the couple with producing child pornography. The federal indictment alleges the couple produced video and photographs on various dates in May and June of 2019 and used materials that had been transported across state lines.
“I’m grateful both for the tip that led to this prosecution and for Attorney General Hunter’s diligence in addressing these sorts of crimes against children,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “My office will continue to work with state law enforcement under laws enacted by Congress to eliminate child pornography and the harm it causes our youngest citizens.”
The federal charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.
According to a Garvin County court affidavit, an agent with the AG’s office began investigating the couple after receiving two cyber tips reported by Facebook. The tips suggested a user with the Coddington’s Oklahoma IP address were sending sexually explicit photos through the social media company’s messenger application.
In mid-June the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, United States Department of Homeland Security and Pauls Valley Police Department served a search warrant on the property and found an iPhone with sexually explicit photos of the 2-year-old girl.
Both Gerrad Coddington and Christina Nelson-Coddington are being held in the Garvin County jail on $5 million bond each.