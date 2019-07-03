'He's Paying It Forward': Wife Says Husband Continues To Give After Fatal Motorcycle Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - A motorcyclist, who was critically hurt in a crash last week, has died.
Police say Mike Mitchell was riding along Morgan Road right by Reno Avenue Thursday, June 27, when his motorcycle struck a curb, sending him flying onto the pavement.
Mitchell fought for two days, and eventually passed. His wife says even in death, he continues to give.
Angela Low Mitchell said, “Whenever I was having a hard time, I would come to him and I just need a three second hug. And he would always give me my three-second hug but hold me for longer.”
But in her hardest time, Mitchell can’t be there to hold his wife. Mitchell, or “Goat” to his friends, was a biker through and through. It was his passion, his outlet and his therapist. It was also a way he would help raise money for others.
“Anytime there was a charity run, he would want to be there. The veterans centers were always ones that he would be sure that there was people taken care of,” said Angela. “He was very passionate about being an American.”
Mitchell donated his kidneys, heart, corneas and lower bones.
“In that he saved so many lives, and he’s paying it forward you know? And he’s living on through someone else,” said Angela.
Mitchell loved the Fourth of July. Fireworks are loud, fast and colorful; the way Mitchell lived his life.
“This is so hard. I don’t want any other woman to have to do this,” said Angela. “He should have been wearing his helmet. His helmet would have saved his life.”
A graveside memorial will be held this Sunday at Rest Haven Cemetery in Oklahoma City. If you would like to help the family with final expenses, click here.