OHP Announces Fourth Of July Weekend Impaired Driving Checkpoint
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and ENDUI team will be increasing their patrols across Oklahoma during the Fourth of July weekend, OHP officials said.
The OHP is teaming up with law enforcement agencies all across Oklahoma for impaired driving checkpoints Thursday July 4 through Sunday the 7.
According to officials, law enforcement in Cherokee County will kick off the checkpoint at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The OHP said, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Norman Police Department will begin doing checkpoints in Norman from 11 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, War Acres and Bethany Police Departments will join the OHP in Oklahoma County Friday. The OKC, Edmond and Valley Brooke Police Departments will also be conducting high-visibility patrols across their cities. OHP said this checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday.
To help people get home safe, the OHP safety office is giving out $10 Uber coupons. Click here to submit a request for a coupon.