News
1 Taken To Hospital After Shooting At SW OKC Apartment Complex
Wednesday, July 3rd 2019, 4:09 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma city.
According to authorities, the shooting was at an apartment complex just off Interstate 240 near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
Officers said the victim was shot in the back side.
Authorities said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story.