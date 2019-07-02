Till, who is also a physician, said the measures form a three-pronged effort to restrict vaping of nicotine until its health effects are better understood.

"To say that e-cigarettes are safer is pretty non-sensical. There are many of these types of devices and it will be a long time before we ever know if they are safer. My bet is that we will find some devices are safer, and some are more dangerous. But we don't know that yet," he said.

Till said in his floor speech that while the tax bill will raise a small amount of revenue, it is chiefly a population health bill.

Vermont follows the city of San Francisco in taking a stand against e-cigarettes, citing lingering questions around their long term health impacts.

San Francisco last week became the first city to ban the sale, distribution and manufacturing of vaping products, pitting it against hometown startup Juul, with sales of about $2 billion.

Juul claims the ordinance will "drive former adult smokers who successfully switched to vapor products back to deadly cigarettes." It will also "deny the opportunity to switch for current adult smokers, and create a thriving black market instead of addressing the actual causes of underage access and use," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.