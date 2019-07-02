News
OKC Thunder Summer League To Begin Saturday Against Utah Jazz
Tuesday, July 2nd 2019, 3:27 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A few of the Oklahoma City Thunder's younger stars will hit the court for Summer League in Las Vegas.
Slam Dunk winner Hamidou Diallo, Deonte Burton and former Oklahoma State University star Jawun Evans are all on the roster.
Games for the Thunder start Saturday July 6 against the Utah Jazz and 2 p.m.
Below is a complete list of the schedule.
- July 6 vs. Utah, 2 p.m. (NBA TV)
- July 8 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
- July 9 vs. Croatia, 2:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- July 12-15 tournament rounds