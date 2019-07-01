News
Snake Museum Owner Warns Of Venomous Snakes In Oklahoma During Summer Months
Monday, July 1st 2019, 10:13 PM CDT
Updated:
STOCKYARDS CITY, Oklahoma - An unseasonably wet June drove snakes away, but now they’re back.
Carl Sandefer opened the Oklahoma City Rattlesnake and Venom Museum in the Oklahoma City Stockyards a year ago July 4. He said there are seven kinds of venomous snakes in the state.
Sandefer said the pygmy rattler and copperhead are the most prevalent in the central part of the state.
“There’s a lot of reports right now about dogs being bitten because of copperheads and pygmy rattlers,” he said.
The Rattlesnake and Venom Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sanderfer said if you are bitten by any snake, it’s always wise to seek medical attention.