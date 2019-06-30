News
Authorities Search Creek For Suspect Following Pursuit In Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are in search of a suspect following a pursuit Sunday in Oklahoma City.
The chase started at Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The suspect got out of his vehicle at Southwest 59th Street and South Harvey Road and fled, according to police.
Authorities believe the suspect is hiding in a creek in the area.
Both Oklahoma City and Del City police officers are investigating.
Authorities did not say what started the pursuit.
This is a developing story.