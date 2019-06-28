News
OKC Residents In Canadian, Pottawatomie Counties Eligible For Federal Assistance After Storms
Oklahoma City residents in Canadian and Pottawatomie counties are eligible for federal disaster assistance after the May 7 through June 9 storms.
FEMA approved the state's request for disaster assistance in several counties due to flooding, tornadoes, straight-line winds and other severe storm damage. Other counties might be added later.
Available federal assistance includes help with housing repairs or temporary housing, low-interest loans for damaged business property, disaster unemployment assistance, and grants for serious disaster needs and expenses not met by other programs.
Apply for assistance by calling (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or visiting disasterassistance.gov.