Edmond Animal Shelter Breaks Ground On Expansion Project
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Work has officially begun on a multi-million-dollar expansion of the Edmond Animal Shelter.
Crews broke ground Wednesday, June 26 on the over $3 million project, approved by Edmond City Council.
“We're about to get 48 more dog runs, (a lot) more cat space, more of a surgery room and much for efficiency to work,” said Hillary Ruth, Animal Welfare Officer at the shelter.
Overcrowding is nothing new for many animal shelters across the metro. Edmond Animal Shelter officials say the building is currently 300% over capacity.
The expansion aims to make things a little less stressful for shelter pets.
“Some of these dogs are habitually getting out, we try to get in touch with the owner and they just either refuse to talk with us or open their door,” said Ruth. “A lot of these dogs are microchipped, but their chip isn't registered.”
Comfort will be key as the shelter prepares for the future.
“You build it and they will come, so people will probably try to bring us more animals,” said Ruth. “It’s just going to be a harsh reality, but hopefully we will have more room to be able to do it and keep the animals all in more comfortable positions, instead of breaking down kennels.”
Construction is expected to last one year, weather permitting. The Edmond Animal Shelter can always use more volunteers.