"She did it her way. There's some things [I can't say], you know, I have a network and a contract, but there's some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, 'We've never, ever seen anything like this,'" Duane said, referring to his WGN America reality show, Dog's Most Wanted, which is currently in production. "...She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. And the reason she fought, she liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her."