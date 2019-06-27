"If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case," Roberts wrote. "In these unusual circumstances, the District Court was warranted in remanding to the agency, and we affirm that disposition."

The federal government maintained that the Justice Department wants the citizenship data to better enforce federal voting-rights laws, but state and local governments, as well as advocacy groups, argued that including the question will lead to an inaccurate count, because it could deter households with minority, undocumented and Hispanic immigrants from responding. These families may fear that the data will be used by the government to target them, though it would be illegal for the government to do so.

Census figures are commonly used by the federal government for congressional apportionment — the process by which seats in the House of Representatives are allocated among states — and to distribute resources and funds to state and local jurisdictions across the country. An undercounting of Hispanics and other minorities could affect states like California, New York, Gerogia and Texas, which have large immigrant and black communities.

