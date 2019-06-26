But the life of the single father and Purple Heart recipient, who was injured twice by IED blasts in Afghanistan, changed with just a few words.

Palacios was given a three bedroom home, renovated from the bottom up, completely furnished and mortgage free. The Fairway Foundation along with local companies and volunteers donated the $300,000 home as a thank you for his military service.

"I'm shocked. I've always dreamt, I like dreamt for this," Palacios said.

A dream since childhood, Palacios walked into his own home for the first time. As he looked around his new place, he was overwhelmed by all the love and support he'd received. It was a true case of shock and awe.

"I have a home. I have my safe zone and I get to see my son grow up," he said.