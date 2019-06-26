6 Months Later: Still No Arrests Made In OKC Triple Homicide Case
OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s been nearly six months since a triple homicide that killed a popular community activist and his family. And still no answers.
Elijah Mothershed Bey, his fiancé and her teenage daughter were shot execution style. Police still haven’t made any arrests or identified any suspects.
“My son. My best friend. We enjoyed politics. We did a lot of stuff together. I should be more grateful and forget that he’s not here, but I can’t. You know?” said Elijah’s mother, Evelyn Abdullah.
Ms. Abdullah says she should be thankful for the time she had with her son. But she misses him.
“Coming through the door and calling me and saying, ‘Mommy how you feel? Did you sleep well last night? Does your back hurt? Do you need something?’”
Ms. Abdullah says police have stopped returning her calls. She feels like they’ve given up.
“The last two times I’ve called they didn’t call back,” she said.
A memorial surrounded by dead flowers from Elijah’s funeral sits on Ms. Abdullah’s coffee table. She likes to look at his picture to remember him.
“Whatever he had he wanted to give in the community. He wanted a better community for black men, black kids, black families. Everybody. He loved different languages. Different people. And I Loved that about him.”
Elijah was a member of the Guardian Angels; he founded an organization called Man 101 to mentor inner city boys; and regularly did community clean ups.
Elijah and his family were murdered in their home as they got ready to have dinner with friends. No witnesses have come forward.
“If they’re poor people in that neighborhood, they’re probably super scared,” said Ms. Abdullah. “They just don’t trust the police.”
Ms. Abdullah says finding her son’s killer won’t bring justice. She says there will only truly be justice when the violence stops.
“My baby will never come back. Never, never, never. But justice needs to not be just for Evelyn. This must be for every mother,” she said.
Police say there are no new developments with the case.