Injury Crash Shuts Down NB Lake Hefner Parkway Near Northwest Expressway
Wednesday, June 26th 2019, 1:28 PM CDT
Updated:
An injury crash has partially shut down Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City.
The rollover crash happened about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday under the NW 63rd overpass on Lake Hefner Parkway.
Emergency crews were working to get at least one person of the overturned pickup.
The northbound lanes of Lake Hefner Parkway were shut down at Northwest Expressway while crews worked the crash.
