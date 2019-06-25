OKCPS Board Member Files Temp. Restraining Order Against Chairwoman Over School Merger Issue
OKLAHOMA CITY - This is one of the most important summers for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Big changes are coming in the fall, but its board is in the middle of a big fight.
Now judges and lawyers are involved.
At issue are comments made by Board Member Charles Henry, referencing the merger of Northeast Academy and Classen SAS.
Some felt his comments were racially charged and could potentially spark violence.
“It has a had a chilling effect on the board itself to discuss intelligently what is going on and have a healthy debate,” said parent Cameron Spradling, whose son starts at Northeast Academy in the fall.
Spradling tweeted his concerns over Henry’s comments and has implored the district to investigate.
On Friday, Henry was told the board would discuss disciplinary action against him at its Monday meeting.
Henry felt like he got almost no warning and filed for a temporary restraining order against Board Chairwoman Paula Lewis, who Henry claims initiated the investigation.
A judge granted the order, which stopped the board from discussing the matter at Monday night's meeting.
According to court records, Henry accused Lewis of trying to publicly humiliate and harass him and robbing him of his free speech.
Henry has 10 days to file for a permanent injunction against the school board. He did not return News 9’s calls from comment on the incident.