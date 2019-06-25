Police Investigate Vandalism Reported At Edmond Santa Fe High School
Police are looking for three people after Edmond Santa Fe High School was vandalized earlier this month.
An Edmond police officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. June 18 near Edmond Santa Fe High School and noticed a golf cart partially on the curb.
The officer noticed damage to the golf cart and blood on the seat and steering wheel of the golf cart. He also noticed track marks and damage near the football and baseball stadiums.
About 9 a.m. on June 18, the principal told police the band room was defaced with racial slurs and white supremacist messages in spray paint and several doors had been broken at the athletic fields.
The softball concession stand was broken into and dry powder fire extinguisher was discharged.
Police released a picture of three people accused of the vandalism. Anyone with information about who the three are or about the vandalism is asked to call the Edmond Police Department at 405-359-4420.