The pair acknowledges that it will be a tough battle – especially because many of the calls come from overseas. "Today announcing Operation Call it Quits is part of the solution to the problem, it is not the whole of the solution," Phillips said, adding "it's going to take engagement from industry. It's going to take technological development, it's going to take engagement from consumers, which we at the FTC also try to do, and the hope is through all of these combined efforts we can help push back."