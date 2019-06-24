Oklahoma Lake Offers Only Parasailing Experience In The State
DISNEY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma has more than 200 lakes, created by dams, the most of any state in the country. Grand Lake of the Cherokees is the third largest and one of the most popular.
“Our crew is busy getting the boats nice and clean for our renters,” says Hayley Moser. “We have tri-toons that hold 14 passengers. They're like our party barges."
Hayley's family has been running Sail Grand Waterfront almost her whole life. If you are looking to spend a day at Grand Lake and don't have the right toys, they can help!
"Twenty-three years ago, my dad became a sailing instructor,” she says. “He just fell in love with the lake and just being on the water, and he wanted to share that with others. Then we added parasailing, then wave runners, and it's grown into what you see here today."
Her dad, Mitch Whitehead, is the captain and the man behind the wheel.
"Now it's real important when you get up there that you wave so I know you're having fun,” Whitehead says.
And with that, it's up, up and away, soaring some 500 feet above the water. This is the only parasailing in the state and what a ride, a bird's eye view of this part of Grand Lake and a view of the recently remodeled Shangri La resort.
If you're wanting a calmer, more elegant ride, how about this 64-foot Blue Water yacht. You can charter the captain and crew, and up to 30 people can come aboard. It's perfect for family reunions, milestone celebrations or celebrations of any kind of event. Shangri La can be a perfect gathering spot for your family, with water activities, golf and other amenities.
But if you're looking for something a little more daring, head to the south end of Grand Lake to the town of Disney where off roading rules!
"We get thousands, of people, literally thousands of people down here doing rocks, we have wooded trails, we have mud, we have swamps, we have beach we cover the full gamut," says Chris Tuter, the Mayor of Disney.
Rock crawlers and rock bouncers converge right below the dam to show off their skills.
"It's a challenge, it's a thrill, it's an adrenaline rush,” Tuter says. “I really do enjoy it and so does Scott, taking people for rides, because it's like watching that child's face on Christmas morning every time, all year 'round."
Grand Lake offers all sorts of opportunities for families and friends to enjoy the great outdoors.
For more information check out these websites for all the details you need to have a grand time on Grand Lake!