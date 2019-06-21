News
Police: 1 Stabbed At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Friday, June 21st 2019, 8:51 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said one person was stabbed Friday morning at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
According to authorities, the incident took place near Northwest 16th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
There are currently no reports on the extent of the victims' injury.
No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.