OHP Bootcamp Aims To Teach Kids Life Lessons
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hosting a bootcamp designed to help local kids learn life-long lessons.
OHP, members of the Army National Guard and a local church all partnered to put on a two-week camp called Operation Truth Bootcamp.
Its been held for 23 years, but originated outside of Oklahoma City.
Now, it’s held at the Greater Cleaves Memorial CME Church in northeast Oklahoma City.
Dozens of kids, ages 5 to 18 years old, learn through military drills and faith-based learning.
Troopers and organizers said they hope the participants carry the lessons they learn on as they continue down the right the path.