'I Felt Violated': Hacker Sends Oklahoma Woman Threatening Email
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma County woman was startled by a menacing email. She reached out to News 9 for help.
Christine Chiles says the author of the email claimed he’d been “watching her,” and he had pornographic images and videos of her, that he planned to distribute to “numerous social media sites.” The email demanded $500 of the currency known as “Bitcoin.”
News 9 told Chiles to file a report with local law enforcement, which is what she did.
“The more I read, the more I said, ‘wow this person is something else, he’s sick,’” Chiles said.
Oklahoma City Police Spokesman Gary Knight urges anyone who gets these kinds of emails to just immediately “delete it.”
“But there’s going to be some who see it, panic and pay them, so it ends up being profitable for them,” he said.