PHOTOS: News 9 Viewers Show Storm Damage Across Southern Oklahoma
Severe storms caused significant damage across the southern part of the News 9 viewing area early Wednesday morning.
Several of our viewers sent us photos through our Facebook page. Here are the best photos with any information that they sent us. You can message us with newstips, photos and video through Facebook or send those images to us at pics@news9.net.
Viewer Crystal Brown was in Ada, where a severe storm destroyed this mobile home.
Brown said the mobile home belonged to a friend of hers, who was staying at a house in town.
"The storm caught everyone off-guard. I don’t think many people were in their shelters. I live about a mile from this; there was a lot of damage and uprooted and broken trees out there," she said.
These weren't the only photos we got from Ada. Brandon Alexander sent us these, including a sign knocked down at the local Home Depot.
Maysville
Steph Logan says that storms caused quite a bit of tree damage in Maysville.
Pauls Valley was also hit hard by storms. News 9 viewer Jay Cee sent us these photos of tree damage in the area.
And thanks to Lexi Gordon for her photos from Pauls Valley:
Sarah Ross said this fence sustained damage in the storm: