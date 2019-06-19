OKC Sets Public Meeting On Maps 4 Project Proposals
OKLAHOMA CITY - The city of Oklahoma City is asking for the public’s help in narrowing the list of potential projects for MAPS4 at four meetings that will take place over the next two months.
Mayor David Holt says many of the proposals will focus on challenges facing citizens on a daily basis.
In a facebook post, Holt wrote, “much work remains over the next 2-3 months, but it is exciting to imagine the course we may soon chart for this community we love.”
The City says the special meetings are open to the public and broadcast live on Channel 20 and on YouTube, with recordings later posted to the City’s YouTube Channel. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber on the third floor of City Hall, 200 N Walker Ave.:
- Tuesday, July 9
- Palomar
- Parks
- Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, streetlights
- Freedom Center
- Thursday, July 11
- Youth centers
- Beautification
- State Fair coliseum
- Senior wellness centers
- Animal shelter
- Wednesday, July 31
- Transit
- Homelessness
- Chesapeake Arena & NBA enhancements
- Diversion hub
- Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Mental health
- Multipurpose stadium
- Innovation District
- Other projects brought forward by Councilmembers
- Overview of format, timing, revenue estimates, sustainable design, 1% for
The city will use the final list of projects as a sales pitch to get Oklahoma City voters to approve the Maps 4 Sales tax.
The one-cent tax would take effect in March 2020. But it would not raise taxes. The new tax would replace the temporary Better Streets, Safe City sales tax that's in effect right now.
Click here for more information.