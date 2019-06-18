Stillwater Couple Recovering After Crashing Truck Into Massive Sinkhole
NOBLE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Stillwater couple is recovering after crashing their truck into a massive sinkhole in Noble County. The crash happened last week while the couple was driving at night to feed cattle.
Cody Lamborn and Ashley Monaco's truck was totaled, following the estimated 20-foot drop.
“We (were) driving and then the next thing you know, we (weren’t) driving,” said Lamborn.
Lamborn and Monaco said the only sign on the road in the direction they were heading stated, “road subject to flooding.”
“We were driving and all of the sudden from back there, it doesn't look like this big,” said Monaco. “It just looks like (a) little bump in the road.”
Monaco is pregnant and was airlifted to the hospital after suffering scrapes and bruises. The concern was internal bleeding. Her baby is expected to be okay.
Lamborn may have a shattered knee cap.
“I tried to check on her and make sure she was okay before I got out,” said Lamborn. “When I got out, I had no cell phone reception, so I climbed out the back of the truck, tried to get cell phone reception and that's when I called 911.”
Noble County is aware of at least five other sinkholes just like Lamborn and Monaco encountered. The county is currently meeting with FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to try to obtain emergency funding. It’ll cost the county $50,000 to repair each sinkhole.
Lamborn and Monaco said they are a little hesitant to get back on the road.
“We (have) to drive to get places, but I don't know about back here on these backroads just yet,” said Monaco. “Especially around nighttime.”