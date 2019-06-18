On Monday, a judge held a closed hearing for another suspect, Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno. Pérez Vizcaíno, whose nickname is "Bone," turned himself in on Friday. He allegedly met with the gunman at a gas station before the shooting to show him a photo of the target, although Dominican officials have not confirmed if the photo was of Ortiz. The suspected shooter, Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, previously told reporters that Ortiz was not his intended target.