Severe Storms Possible Tuesday With Threat Of Flooding, Large Hail, Damaging Winds
OKLAHOMA CITY - The potential for severe storms is in the forecast Tuesday.
Storm chances will begin in northwest Oklahoma in the evening, and move into the southeast in the overnight hours.
Large hail, damaging winds and flooding will be the main concerns. There will be a low tornado threat as well.
The highest storm chances will be along and north of Interstate 40. This means that the north side of the metro has a higher chance for severe storms than the south side.
