Dr. Seuss, who was environmentally conscious and often wrote about conservation, was concerned about the trees in La Jolla, the city says. He was upset that billboards and construction threatened the ecosystem and was thus inspired to create a story about the fictional "Truffula trees."

The "Truffula trees" and other foliage illustrated in Dr. Seuss' whimsical books resemble the greenery in La Jolla. However, one particular tree is somewhat of a star. "Ask anyone in town where the Lorax tree is, and they'll point you here," the Smithsonian says.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall. The city plans to salvage and repurpose part of the tree trunk and will also replant a replacement in the area. CBS News has reached out to the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department for more information.

Some Monterey Cypress trees can live hundreds of years – but this particular one was between 80 and 100. The fictional Truffula will fortunately live on in "The Lorax."