Norman Funeral Home Has Therapy Dog To Help Grieving Families
A Norman funeral home has added a certified therapy dog to its staff.
Havenbrook Funeral Home Director Deana Kelly brought a 3-year-old English Cream Golden Retriever who goes by the name of “Bennie” with her when she took over Havenbrook last month.
“When people are here, it’s a confusing time, an uncomfortable time, so for him to be here just to pet and make the mood and relieve a little stress and anxiety from the time is good,” Kelly said.
Havenbrook Office Manager Michelle Buller’s sister Christy Rosas was a 22-year-old Credit Union Clerk in the Murrah Building and was one of the 168 people who were killed in the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995.
She said she remembers someone bringing a small monkey to a “staging area” for families.
Buller said it really helped relieve, at least a little amount, the stress families were going through.
“I remember the smile it would put on people’s faces just for a minute,” she said.
