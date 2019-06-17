Scissortail Park Stage Named For Love’s After Large Donation
OKLAHOMA CITY - The center of Scissortail Park has officially been named The Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn.
The Love family announced a $2 million donation to the park for maintenance of the large stage area Monday morning.
“Being able to envision people coming and listening and watching performances up here on this stage is really exciting,” Love’s Travel Stops Vice President of Communications, Jenny Love Meyer said.
The first performance on the stage will take place the last weekend of September, when the entire park officially opens.
“As a layperson, I look at it as I drive past and then, ‘hey, that could open tomorrow.’ Now, as you get closer you see they still definitely have some work to do,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said.
Some of that work includes planting more green space.
Park officials said 1000 trees will fill the grounds.
While heavy rain this spring hasn't been great for construction, it's been fantastic for the growth of the many plants within Scissortail.
“They'll also notice more structures getting completed and it's truly looking like a park with benches getting out, the details starting to happen. It's really coming together,” Scissortail Park CEO Maureen Heffernan said of the park’s developments.
Being within steps of the park, the Omni Hotel and Convention Center are looking at a 2021 completion date, according to Heffernan.