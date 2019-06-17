The president is set to officially announce his re-election campaign on Tuesday at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, a state that helped propel him to victory in 2016, reports CBS News' Weijia Jiang. A new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows likely 2020 Democratic voters would pick Biden as their first choice to go head-to-head with Mr. Trump. But the president said he's not relying on a pitch to persuade voters to re-elect him because his record is plenty.