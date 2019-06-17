News
Ragú Pasta Sauce Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Fragments
According to officials Mizkan America, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some Ragú pasta sauces because they may contain plastic fragments.
The company said the impacted sauces were made between June 4-8.
The company said it is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution and that there have not been any reported injuries or complaints.
The products being recalled are:
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ®Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ®Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ®Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ®Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ®Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2