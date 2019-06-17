 According to officials Mizkan America, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some Ragú pasta sauces because they may contain plastic fragments. 

The company said the impacted sauces were made between June 4-8. 

The company said it is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution and that there have not been any reported injuries or complaints. 

The products being recalled are: 

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

  • Flavor description:   RAGÚ®Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date:       JUN0620YU2

 RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description:   RAGÚ®Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ®Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date:     JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description:   RAGÚ®Old World Style Traditional
  • Cap code:                 JUN0420YU2
  • Best Use By Date:       JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description:   RAGÚ®Old World Style Meat
  • Cap code:                 JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use By Date:      JUN0520YU2