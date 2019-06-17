News
1 In Custody, Another On The Run After Attempted Copper Theft In Del City
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Police said one person is in custody, and a second suspect is on the run Monday morning following an attempted copper theft in Del City.
According to police, officers saw two people on the roof of a strip mall near Southeast 15th Street near Interstate 40. Officers said this area has been a problem area for copper thieves.
Police called the Del City Fire Department to assist. The fire department provided a ladder to get the first suspect off of the roof and into custody.
The second suspect attempted to get into the Golds Gym air conditioning system. After searching inside the gym, officers were unable to locate the second suspect.
This is a developing story.