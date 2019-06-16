"President Donald Trump has asked NASA to accelerate our plans to return to the Moon and to land humans on the surface again by 2024," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. "We will go with innovative new technologies and systems to explore more locations across the surface than was ever thought possible. This time, when we go to the Moon, we will stay. And then we will use what we learn on the Moon to take the next giant leap — sending astronauts to Mars."