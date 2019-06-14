A Moore man is grateful he’ll be around to enjoy Father’s Day this Sunday. 

Michael Adams is 59 years old, and on Feb. 17, he suffered a massive heart attack. 

His cardiologist at Integris Southwest Medical Center Dr. Ryan Norris outfitted him with what’s known as a LifeVest Wearable Defibrillator. 

Eight days later, Adams suffered a second heart attack at work, but his life vest shocked his heart back into rhythm. 

“A gracious God, good doctor, and a wonderful family,” Adams said Friday afternoon. 

Integris said the LifeVest Wearable Defibrillator has saved at least a dozen lives in Oklahoma so far this year. 

Sudden cardiac arrest is the #1 killer in America. Oklahoma ranks #2 nationally in sudden cardiac deaths.