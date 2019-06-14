The DNC War Room plans to make the case the Mr. Trump's reelection launch represents a new campaign with more broken promises. The DNC shop intends to argue that the president has sold Americans short. They will particularly focus on his tax cut plan, arguing it's given cuts to the wealthy but not to average Americans, and that he's flooded the "swamp" he promised to drain with special interest lobbyists. They also plan to attack Mr. Trump's promise that he'd make health care cost less, save manufacturing jobs, and stand up to drug companies, arguing that he hasn't done any of those things.