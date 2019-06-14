2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Shooting At Officers In Bethany
Two people have been arrested in connection with a Thursday incident in Bethany, in which out-of-town officers were fired upon after identifying themselves, police said.
One suspect has been identified as Zachary Eastridge, but the other suspect is a juvenile, and their name wasn't released.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon at about 5:30 near NW 25th Street and College Avenue.
According to a press release from the Bethany Police Department, two reserve officers from Davis spotted two suspicious people in the 6800 block of Northwest 25th Street. Bethany Police said that one of the suspects shot at the officers after the officers had identified themselves.
Eastridge and the juvenile suspect were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill.
This is a developing story.