Storm Chances Return For Weekend Across Oklahoma
Friday, June 14th 2019, 1:11 PM CDT
Storm chances are returning to Oklahoma just in time for the weekend.
Most of the Sooner State will be partly cloudy, warm and windy Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the 80s. A few storms will move eastward from the Oklahoma Panhandle, and those could be severe, according to News 9 meteorologist Justin Rudicel.
The best chance of storms will be overnight into Saturday in northern Oklahoma.
There will be more storm chances Saturday as well.