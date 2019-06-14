News
Multiple Agencies Investigating In Ellis County
Friday, June 14th 2019, 9:39 AM CDT
Updated:
ELLIS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a scene Friday morning in Ellis County.
Officials said the Ellis County Sheriff's Office is assisting the OSBI, FBI and agencies from Texas in an investigation near Lake Vincent.
Ellis County Sheriff''s said Old Highway 46, better known as Lake Vincent Road is closed from Podunk to the Texas state line until further notice.
People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.