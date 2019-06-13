U.S. crude rose 4% to $53.22 per barrel after closing lower the previous day on concerns over rising stockpiles and a spiraling trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Prices of Brent crude oil, the international standard, jumped 4% to over $62 a barrel on the news. A third of all oil traded by sea passes through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf near the Gulf of Oman.