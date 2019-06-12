Logan County Sheriff's Deputies Searching For Escapee, Person Of Interest
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Logan County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from the Logan County District 1 barn late Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Adam Misty Quilimaco is a trustee who was working with a county crew when he walked away from the facility sometime after 4 p.m.
The sheriff says they are also looking for a person of interest, identified as Melissa Grayson, who may have helped Quilimaco in his escape. Grayson has an outstanding warrant for her arrest on a child neglect complaint.
Quilimaco was in jail on two charges of robbery and possession of stolen property.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Quilimaco and Grayson, call 405-282-4100.