Witnesses Say Victim Crashed Into Tree After Shot In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City homicide investigators are seeking the public’s help tracking down a murder suspect. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot on Sunday on the southeast side of the city.
A witness told responding officers that Baldomero Martinez, Jr., 30, was in his truck and crashed into a tree after the shooting.
Police said the victim was involved in some kind of disturbance and was shot in the 3400 block of South Bryant.
Customers at a nearby bar heard the gunshot.
“I guess it started down the road somewhere,” said Madeana Dickerson, bar employee.
Dickerson said one of her customers witnessed the victim drive his truck through the bar's parking lot and crash. She said the witness ran to help the man, but police said Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
“He had his eyes open and he just kept staring up into the sky,” said Dickerson. “He kept saying, ‘Sir, sir you gotta [sic] get out of your truck, you just hit a tree,’ and he just kept staring.”
Investigators have not made an arrest in the case and ask that the public call tips to the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.