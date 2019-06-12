News
2 Suspects Caught After Police Chase In SE OKC
Wednesday, June 12th 2019, 10:20 AM CDT
Two people have been detained after a chase in southeast Oklahoma City.
The incident started Wednesday morning as a traffic stop near SE 32nd Street and SE Grand Boulevard.
The two occupants ran away from the vehicle and one was caught a short time later.
Police were looking for a suspect near SE 40th and Missouri. He was thought to be armed.
Officers found him in a wooded area with a K-9 unit.
No names have been released at this time.
Police have not said why they pulled over the vehicle and what led to the chase.
