Boise City, Cimarron County Sheriff's Office Search For Endangered, Missing 4-Year-Old Believed Abducted By Father
The Boise City Police Department and the Cimarron County Sheriff's Office believes a 4-year-old boy was abducted by his father and have issued a missing persons alert.
According to the report, 4-year-old Douglas Cordova Guerra is believed to be with his father Douglas Cordova Nunez aka Rene.
Authorities say Nunez was last seen driving a 2006 grey Honda Civic , a tag number is unknown at this time.
Nunez was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shoes and Levi's. He has tattoos - one on his right arm of a black trucker hat and another of a Jesus' face on his upper left shoulder.
The pictures authorities provided are of 4-year-old Douglas and a stock photo of the suspect's vehicle.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Douglas and Nunez, call the sheriff's office at 580-544-2020.