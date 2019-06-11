Woman Says She Is Falsely Accused In OCCC Hit-And-Run
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman claims she’s being falsely accused of a hit-and-run crash that happened over a year ago at Oklahoma City Community College.
Brittany Dixon, 30, says she found out through her divorce attorney in September 2018 there was a warrant out for her arrest.
“I was shocked. I didn't know what to expect,” said Dixon. “Warrant, where did that come from?”
OCCC Police responded to Parking Lot A South on May 21, 2018 on reports of a hit-and-run. Court documents reveal the front driver side bumper was detached with visible marks on it. There was also damage done to the passenger side.
After paying a $1,000 bond, Dixon learned campus police used security camera footage to track down a suspect in the May 2018 incident. Dixon nor her attorney have yet to see the security camera video.
“They (police) provided a still image to the financial aid department,” said Dixon. “The lady there provided three suspects (names)and from there they came out with me.”
According to court documents, the hit-and-run crash occurred at approximately 2:28 p.m. on May 21, 2018. The suspect is seen walking out of the Financial Aid Office and to a vehicle. A white truck with a black stripe across the hood could be seen crashing into the victim’s vehicle shortly after.
Dixon says from 2:32 p.m. to 2:34 p.m. that day, she was inside the Financial Aid Office conducting a walk-in meeting. Dixon says she doesn’t drive a vehicle matching the description. Her vehicle, a GMC Envoy, was not working and still isn’t.
“I could have carpooled, or I could have caught the bus, but one thing I do know is I wasn't driving,” said Dixon. “One thing I also know is I wasn't driving a white truck with a stripe down the hood, (I) have never drove a car with that description.”
OCCC Police and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office are not commenting on the case.
Dixon wishes this legal situation is over and soon, as she has been turned down for a job because of it being on her record.
“It would mean a lot for me to have my freedom back,” said Dixon. “Especially when it comes to something that I didn't do and if I did it, I would own up to it.”
A trial in the case has been scheduled for July 10 at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.