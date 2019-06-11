Heavy Rain Ramps Up Allergies In Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY - With all the rain we’ve been getting you might think the one ray of sunshine is that allergies will be down because the pollen is washed away. But think again.
Those of us with allergies are suffering just as bad and maybe more because of all the rain.
Light rain can ease the misery a little, but heavy rain like we have been seeing in the past few weeks just makes it worse.
"If there’s a sudden rainstorm, a very quick rainstorm the pollen can be washed out and broken down to smaller pieces which will affect people,” said Doctor Jason Bellak with the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy Asthma & Immunology.
Doctor Bellak says those smaller pollen particles then spread.
"The pollen gets brought into the higher levels of the clouds and the pollen is broken up as well, and people can have a real problem right before a thunderstorm and immediately after,” he said.
There are some ways to fine relief.
"If you like to mow the lawn or have to mow the lawn, wearing a mask would be helpful,” said Doctor Bellak. “Nasal sprays that have steroids in them that they have over the counter and for itching sneezing over-the-counter antihistamines will help, especially the non-sedating ones."
That’s the good news. The bad news is all this rain means a lot more pollen as the summer months approach.
“Grass is very bad right now as well as mold and it's setting us up for a particularly bad weed season so get prepared,” said Doctor Bellak.
Doctors say if you can’t get relief from over-the-counter medications, or if you feel like your breathing is hampered, it might be time to see a professional.